The Tracy Art League’s 2020 “Expressions!” art show will open its doors to the community Saturday with 270 works of art on display at the Tracy Community Center.
The show includes glass art, graphics and mixed media, oil and acrylic paintings, pastels and drawings, sculpture and other kinds of 3D art, and photography.
Artists submitted 340 entries to the juried show, and 270 were selected for display by painter Lucinda Kasser, professor emeritus at University of the Pacific in Stockton. A smaller group of entries was chosen for the “Expressions! Selections” exhibit April 6-May 16 at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Nearly 3,000 Tracy Unified School District students will get a look at the art collection during private tours of the art show on school days through Feb. 21. Donations help fund the docent-led school tours.
A reception for the “Expressions!” artists will be held Friday evening.
The show will be open to everyone Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Monday through Friday, 4-7 p.m., at the community center, 950 East St. Entry is free.
