Tracy Art League’s annual Expressions! Art Show and Sale will run Feb. 14-21, and the online submission period opened Sunday.
Artists age 18 and older can digitally enter up to six original works of art through the show’s online submission platform. The entry fee is $15 each, or $12 for Tracy Art League members.
Expressions! will have seven categories in 2020:
- Sculpture and 3D (50 pounds or lighter)
- Oil and Acrylic
- Watercolor
- Pastel and Drawing
- Graphics and Mixed Media
- Glass
- Photography
Artwork must have been completed in the past 24 months to be eligible. Additional rules are online at www.SmarterEntry.com/CallsForEntry/TAL.
Cash awards will be given for first place ($100), second place ($75), third place ($50) and honorable mention ($25) in each category, as well as Best of Show ($450).
The entry period ends Jan. 24. Work to be included in the show will be selected by painter Lucinda Kasser, professor emeritus at University of the Pacific.
Submissions will also be considered for “Expressions! Selections,” an exhibit April 4-May 16 at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
