This announcement appears in the Aug. 30 print edition of the Tracy Press.
Adam Sullivan Davis was born July 21, 2019, at Kaiser Permanente Modesto Medical Center to Yolanda and Jeff Davis of Manteca. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Adam has a 4-year-old brother, Brian Alexander Davis. His grandparents are Brian and Karen Davis of Nampa, Idaho, Jose Ceja of Temecula, and Antonia Nunez of Fresno. Great-grandparents are Roberta Parsons of Santa Margarita and Concepcion Nunez of Fresno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.