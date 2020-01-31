This announcement appeared in the Jan. 24 print edition of the Tracy Press.
James John Sampino, son of Celina Monique Perez and Christopher John Sampino of Tracy, was born Jan. 7, 2020, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. His grandparents are Celina Martinez and Roberto Perez and Richard and Wanda Sampino, all of Tracy. Great-grandparents Alma and David Martinez and Anthony and Deva Sampino also live in Tracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.