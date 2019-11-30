These announcements appeared in the Nov. 22 or Nov. 29 print editions of the Tracy Press.
Arlo Mees Rodriguez, son of Alida and Nicolus Rodriguez of Tracy, was born Oct. 31, 2019, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20¼ inches. Arlo has a sister, Mazzy Rodriguez, and a brother, Indio Rodriguez. His grandparents are Bart and Mary Vink of Tracy and David Rodriguez and Shari Sulau of Newark. Great-grandmother Gloria Stafford lives in Manteca.
William Wayne Beith, son of Rebecca and Corey Beith of Manteca, was born Nov. 12, 2019, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. His grandparents are Wayne and Lisa Villaluna and Blaine and Laura Beith, all of Tracy.
August Joseph Garcia was born Nov. 13, 2019, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital to Lareina and Manuel Garcia of Lathrop. He has two sisters, Noelia and Catalina Garcia. His grandparents are Michael and Ruth Reyes of Livermore and Henry and Terry Garcia of Manteca. Great-grandparents Sarah and Manuel Garcia and Amelia Minjarez live in Patterson.
