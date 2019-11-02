These announcements appear in the Nov. 1 print edition of the Tracy Press.
Benito Rigo Vargas Jr. was born to Jessica Villalpando and Benito Vargas of Tracy on June 26, 2019, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Benito Jr. has three siblings, Lorenzo Morelos, 11; Emileo Morelos, 9; and Aliana Vargas, 2. His grandparents are Jose and Laura Nieves, Reynaldo Gonzales and Rigoberto Vargas, all of Tracy, and Marcella Bonilla of Manteca. Great-grandmother Kathleen Toledo also lives in Manteca.
Leslie Guadalupe Barboza, daughter of Karina Gonzalez and Victor Barboza of Tracy, was born Sept. 13 at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20¾ inches long. Leslie has two sisters, Brisa and Alexa. Her maternal grandparents are Estela Gonzalez and Jesus Castro of Tracy, and her paternal grandparents are Guadalupe Lopez and Jesus Barboza of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Her great-grandparents, Ramona and Luis Gonzalez, Delfina and Antonio, Socorro and Rodrigo Barboza, and Guadalupe and Candido Lopez, all live in Mexico City.
Natalia Alicia Castañeda is the new daughter of Joanna Esparza Castañeda and Juan Antonio Castañeda. She was born Oct. 4, 2019, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Lana Raelyn Hink was born to Marina Nerio and Zachary Hink of Tracy on Oct. 12, 2019, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Lana has a 22-month-old sister, Lainey Hink. Her grandparents are Tami Moppin, David Nerio, Michael Hink and Tonya Hink, all of Tracy.
