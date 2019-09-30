This announcement appears in the Sept. 20 print edition of the Tracy Press.
Zellie West Quiambao, new daughter of Jessica and Raymond Quiambao of Tracy, was born Sept. 5, 2019, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Zellie has two sisters: Grace, 5, and Gia, 2. She is the granddaughter of Ramon and Annabelle Quiambao of Tracy and Herb and Deb Weems of Glenn and great-granddaughter of Theresa Rayos del Sol of Seal Beach and Amalia Benamati of Willows.
