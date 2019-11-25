Members of the community were treated to a free continental breakfast Friday morning by the Sikhs of Tracy and Sikhs of Mountain House organizations.
About 100 people took part in the first Senior Thanksgiving Breakfast at the Tracy Community Center, which included coffee and juice, fruit, bagels, doughnuts and other meatless dishes.
The organizers plan to make the breakfast an annual event on the weekend before Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.