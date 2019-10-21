Bulldogs celebrate homecoming

The Tracy High Bulldogs celebrated homecoming with a week of on-campus activities and a downtown parade Friday afternoon, followed by football games against St. Mary’s at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The four classes assembled floats evoking the four seasons. School clubs and marching bands also participated in the parade, which started at Central Avenue and Sixth Street and finished at 10th and East streets. The senior class royalty and school mascot Brutus the Bulldog ended the parade.
Tracy High’s festivities wrapped up the homecoming season in Tracy.
+14
+14
+14
+14
+14
