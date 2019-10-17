Bulldogs celebrate homecoming

Tracy High seniors Samantha Lieberg and Nate Stroup were crowned the 2019 homecoming queen and king at Wednesday night rally at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Tracy High Bulldogs crowned their homecoming royalty at a rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

Seniors Nate Stroup and Samantha Lieberg were crowned king and queen, capping a night of dancing and musical performances by clubs, the marching band, cheer squads and classes.

Each class adopted a season of the year for their class skits: summer for seniors, winter for juniors, spring for sophomores and fall for freshmen.

Tracy High homecoming rally

Homecoming festivities continue Friday afternoon with a parade downtown at 3 p.m. followed by football against the St. Mary’s Rams at Wayne Schneider Stadium. The J.V. game begins at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m.

