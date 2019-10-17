Bulldogs celebrate homecoming

The Tracy High Bulldogs crowned their homecoming royalty at a rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Seniors Nate Stroup and Samantha Lieberg were crowned king and queen, capping a night of dancing and musical performances by clubs, the marching band, cheer squads and classes.
Each class adopted a season of the year for their class skits: summer for seniors, winter for juniors, spring for sophomores and fall for freshmen.
Close
The senior class marches into Wayne Schneider Stadium for Tracy High’s homecoming rally Wednesday night.
Julia Sawin twirls flaming batons at the Tracy High homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Bhangra Club dances at the Tracy High homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High cheerleaders perform their routine during the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Members of the Dance Troupe Club take their turn on the field during the Tracy High homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High seniors in the homecoming royal court dance at the rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High seniors Samantha Lieberg and Nate Stroup were crowned the 2019 homecoming queen and king at Wednesday night rally at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Seniors perform their class skit at the Tracy High homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High MEChA Club members dance at the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium
The K-Pop club performs at the Tracy High homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Students in the Tracy High Madrigals and Choral Company sing the national anthem at the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High Black Student Union members take the field during the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High sophomores perform their class skit at the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Tracy High marching band plays seasonal songs at the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Tracy High Dance Team takes a turn at the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Asian Pacific Islanders Club dances at the Tracy High homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High freshman wrap up their class skit at the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Dancers from the Tracy High Polynesian Club move to the music at the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High juniors perform their class skit at the homecoming rally Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Homecoming festivities continue Friday afternoon with a parade downtown at 3 p.m. followed by football against the St. Mary’s Rams at Wayne Schneider Stadium. The J.V. game begins at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m.
Parade At A Glance
Tracy High's homecoming parade starts at 3 p.m. Friday. Street closures are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m.
Floats and walking groups will start on Central Avenue at Sixth Street and proceed north to Ninth Street, west to B Street, north to 10th Street and then east to end at East Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.