Fifty volunteers packed 138 care packages for homeless people in Tracy and Manteca on Saturday morning at Starlight Studios.
Cindy Silligman, who has helped organize care packages for about four years, said the bags were filled with donated socks, shirts, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, food and other supplies.
They will be distributed at meals served at the Guadalupe Center in Tracy’s Southside neighborhood and Calvary Chapel in Manteca.
