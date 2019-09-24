Food, music, carnival games and bingo were among the attractions at the annual St. Bernard’s Parish Fall Festival over the weekend on the St. Bernard’s Catholic School grounds.
The three-day festival, open to everyone in the community, had a variety of family entertainment, including carnival games, music, bingo, electronic basketball, a family dinner, raffles and a silent auction with new items each day. Food and drink booths were supplemented by a roving dessert cart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.