Darlene Quinn of Tracy, who served as the executive director of Tracy Interfaith Ministries for 18 years, was honored Saturday at a Good Samaritan Award Reception held by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tracy.
The reception recognized those in the community who continually give back through volunteering and other charitable acts.
In her time at Interfaith, Quinn continued the organization’s legacy of providing food, clothing and other support to members of the Tracy community in need. She also got the charity into a larger warehouse facility that stores more food and clothing donations, backpacks with school supplies, and Christmas gifts.
“I feel good about doing things that you can see and feel a real sense of accomplishment,” Quinn said. “It is especially good to do something that is so needed, and I’m able to do it. It has kept me going for 20 years.”
She urged all attendees to give their time and resources to help those less fortunate.
Tracy Interfaith Ministries continues to look for a replacement for Quinn, who retired in August 2018.
Also named for the Good Samaritan Award was the pastor of Place of Refuge Church in Manteca, Michael Dillman, who works with veterans returning from combat.
