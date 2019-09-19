Sara Empie’s fourth and fifth grade G.A.T.E. class at South/West Park Elementary School marked the addition of a new water fountain and bottle filler on campus last week.
The South/West Park Parent Club applied for a grant for healthier hydration from the Raley’s Community Giving program to install the fountain.
South/West Park Elementary School has 90 staff members and 950 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. In the first week, they used the bottle filler for the equivalent of 1,029 disposable plastic water bottles.
The school is also the site of a Tracy Unified School District pilot program for recycling and organic waste, also spearheaded by the parents club. Students can now sort their trash, recyclables and food scraps into separate bins in the cafeteria instead of dumping everything into one garbage can.
