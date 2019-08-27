A photo of the tallest lighthouse in the state of Oregon, “Yaquina Head Lighthouse,” won the title of image of the month at the August meeting of Tracy Camera Club.
The 93-foot brick tower, built in 1872, stands on the Pacific coast north of the city of Newport, Oregon.
“It was a windy, rainy and overcast day,” photographer Hector Gonzalez reported by email. “Only a few people were there which made it easy to take the picture of the lighthouse without having a bunch of people all over, so I got lucky.”
He used a handheld Leica Q camera with a Leica Summilux 28mm f/1.7 lens in manual mode with an exposure of 1/500th of a second and an f/16 aperture.
Club members submitted 88 photos for the competition at the August meeting.
Gonzalez is in his third year as a member of Tracy Camera Club. He posts his photos on Instagram, @h_i_g_s.
