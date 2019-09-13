The Grand Theatre kicks off its 2019-20 performance season Saturday night with the multitalented Kevin Nealon, a comedian, actor and author.
Nealon is best known for his nine-year-stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and his role in the Showtime series “Weeds.”
He now stars on the CBS comedy series “Man with a Plan” and hosts a YouTube series, “Hiking with Kevin.”
Nealon has also made a number of TV appearances, including those on “Monk,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Still Standing.” His movie roles include those in “Anger Management,” “Eight Crazy Nights,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Happy Gilmore” and more.
It was as one of the longest-running cast members on “Saturday Night Live” that Nealon played an anchor on “Weekend Update,” which became a show staple.
The Press, in an email interview, asked him to describe his style of comedy.
“I have been told that my comedy sneaks up on you,” Nealon responded. “My style is laid back, conversational and somewhat dark lately.”
As a performer active in television, films and personal appearances, he was asked what he likes about performing in front of a live audience, as he will Saturday night at the Grand.
“I love the immediate interaction with the audience,” Nealon replied. “It thrills me that people want to come to see me and spend an evening with me. I love to hear laughter, live.”
Tickets for Saturday night’s performance are still available. They can be purchased at the Grand Theatre box office, 715 N. Central Ave., by phone at 831-6858 or online at www.atthegrand.org. Prices range between $35 and $69.
