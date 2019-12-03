Nancy Young, Tracy’s mayor pro tem, was one of the honorees celebrated by the Stockton branch of the NAACP at its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Nov. 16 at the Brookside Country Club in Stockton.
The organization gave Freedom Fighter awards to Young, pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, retired educator Nora Clipper, coach and community activist Lawrence Brice, and cardiologist Dr. John Olowoyeye.
The Medgar Evers Freedom Fighter Award, according to the inscription on the plaque, is presented “In Appreciation of your Community Leadership and Service for the Betterment of Civil Rights.”
Michael P. Duffy, president and CEO of Financial Center Credit Union, received the group’s Hall of Fame award.
The banquet began with a reception for the honorees, followed by the program and dinner. Keynote speaker Elihu Harris, a former Oakland mayor and state assemblyman, spoke on the theme “When We Fight, We Win!”
The annual event also recognizes middle and high school students with good grades and raises money for college scholarships.
