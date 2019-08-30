Longtime Tracy residents Sharon and Jim White were married Aug. 30, 1959, in Mason City, Iowa.
The couple lived in Tracy for more than 35 years. Jim retired as a chemistry teacher at Tracy High School after a long career in education. Sharon was a nurse’s aide in the maternity ward at the Tracy hospital before she retired.
In retirement, the Whites made their home in Hawaii. They are now staying at a granddaughter’s home in Tracy.
They have two children, Brenda Ortiz of Tracy and Bill White of El Cerrito, and three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
