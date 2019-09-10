Cool blues and hot barbecue joined craft beers on tap at the city’s fifth annual Blues, Brews & BBQ on Saturday afternoon at the Front Street Plaza.
On stage, Mitch Woods and His Rocket 88s, Tia Carroll and her Awesome Blues Band, and The Daniel Castro Band performed in the blues tradition.
A rib cook-off contest and homebrew contest were part of the day’s activities. First place in the rib cook-off went to the Pass the Sauce team, followed by All Heart BBQ in second and Chuck N Bones in third. Michael Winsatt took first in the homebrew contest, with Braulio Leoz in second and Tony McKelvey in third place.
Vendors including Speer BBQ, Hella Pie Pizza and Fagundes BBQ sold food, and craft brews were supplied by Delta Brews Tracy, Morgan Territory Brewing, Lost Coast Brewery and Altamont Beer Works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.