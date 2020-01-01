Tracy residents have until Jan. 10 to set out Christmas trees for recycling during regular trash pickup.
Trees should be left at the curbside along with bins for garbage, recyclables and yard waste.
All ornaments, tinsel, nails and stands must be removed, and trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half.
Jan. 10 is also the last day of curbside leaf pickup for the season. After that, any fallen leaves need to be put in yard waste bins.
More information is online at www.recycleinsidethetriangle.com, or call Public Works at 831-6300.
