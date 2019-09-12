Parades, night rallies and powder puff football games will mark the homecoming football season for local high schools, beginning with Delta Charter High this week.
Millennium High and Mountain House High will share the spotlight as both schools have their homecoming games Sept. 27.
Kimball High and West High will also share a homecoming date, Oct. 4
Tracy High’s homecoming is the last, set for Oct. 18.
Delta Charter — Sept. 14
The Delta Charter Dragons are wrapping up a week of homecoming activities with a “Retro Games” theme, including dress-up days, a powder puff football game Wednesday and a rally Thursday morning.
After a parade this afternoon around the campus at 31400 S. Koster Road, the Dragons junior varsity football team will play the Stone Ridge Christian Knights at 9 a.m. Saturday at Elias Gamez Memorial Field, followed by the varsity game against the Golden Sierra Grizzlies at 11 a.m.
Millennium — Sept. 27
Millennium High’s “Homecoming Heroes” activities will begin Sept. 23 with a morning rally on the campus blacktop and a powder puff game at 7 p.m. at West High’s Steve Lopez Field.
The Falcons will be joined by younger Tracy Learning Center students on the parade route through downtown Tracy on Sept. 25.
The Millennium Falcons will face their crosstown league rivals, the Delta Charter Dragons, at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium on Sept. 27, with the JV kickoff at5 p.m. and varsity kicoff at 7:30 p.m. A homecoming dance will follow the game.
Mountain House — Sept. 27
The Mountain House Mustangs will open their homecoming activities with three days of parade float building in the campus quad beginning Sept. 23.
Students will have an early afternoon rally on campus Sept. 27 before lining Central Parkway to watch the homecoming parade at 2:30 p.m.
The Mustangs will take on the Johansen High Vikings that night in a JV game at 5 p.m. and a varsity game at 7 p.m.
Kimball — Oct. 4
The Kimball High Jaguars will launch their “Nightmare on Jaguar Run” festivities Sept. 30 with a 6 p.m. powder puff football game in Don Nicholson Stadium.
Homecoming royalty will be crowned at a night rally at 7 p.m. Oct. 2, also in the stadium.
Instead of a downtown parade, Kimball High will have a carnival from 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the campus off Lammers Road.
Principal Ben Keller said the associated student body council decided to make the switch because fewer students had wanted to watch or participate in the parade in recent years, and the administration affirmed the group’s choice.
The carnival, which is open to the community, will have booths and games to raise money that will go to the ASB funds and any school clubs that participate.
After the carnival, the Jaguars will take the field at Don Nicholson Stadium to face the Weston Ranch Cougars, with JV kickoff at 5 p.m. and varsity kickoff at 7 p.m.
West — Oct. 4
The West High Wolf Pack will celebrate homecoming with a “Wolfie on Television” theme.
The fun gets started Oct.1 with a powder puff football game at 7 p.m. in Steve Lopez Stadium.
Students will get to see their homecoming royalty along with class and club performances at a night rally at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in Steve Thornton Gymnasium.
A downtown homecoming parade will start at 3 p.m. Oct. 4, followed by football games against the St. Mary’s Rams JV team at 5 p.m. and the varsity team at 7 p.m. A dance will start after the game at 9:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Tracy — Oct. 18
The 2019 homecoming season comes to an end with Tracy High’s season-themed celebration.
The Bulldogs will fill Wayne Schneider Stadium at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 for a night rally to crown the homecoming king and queen.
Juniors and seniors will square off in a powder puff game at the stadium at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 or shortly after, following the freshman game, which has special 5 p.m. start time.
The Pride of Tracy marching band will lead a parade downtown at 3 p.m. Oct. 18.
Homecoming comes to a close when the Bulldogs play the St. Mary’s Rams with junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. in the stadium.
