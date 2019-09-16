Members of the Delta Charter High School FFA program recently collected more than 1,000 school supply items during a donation drive at the rural campus.
They spent two weeks collecting binders, paper, glue, pencils, notebooks and other supplies, which they gave to Harrison and Lincoln elementary schools in Stockton at the end of August.
The donation drive was the first of several community service projects the FFA students have planned for the school year.
