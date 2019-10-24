Dental office staffs in Tracy and Mountain House got creative for an annual pumpkin decorating contest, now in its 10th year. This year’s entries range from spooky faces inspired by jack-o’-lanterns to elaborate designs that transformed the orange foam pumpkin into something entirely new.
Pumpkins are on display through the end of October at New Smile Orthodontics, 2435 Naglee Road, Ste. 7C, and anyone can stop by and vote for a favorite. The winning office will get a gift certificate to Top Ten Nails.
“It is wonderful to see all the creativity that goes into decorating the pumpkins and our patients really love the effort made by all the local dental offices,” wrote orthodontist Nelson Hu of New Smile Orthodontics.
