The 20th annual Old School Reunion in McDonald Park will be celebrated Saturday with the barbecue pit in full use.
Chef Rudy Mason will barbecue ribs, chicken and pork shoulder, to be served along with macaroni and cheese and potato salad.
Plates will go from $10 up to $30 (for a full turkey pan).
Reunion proceeds go to the Timothy Mason Memorial Scholarship Program, which provides a college scholarship annually in memory of the 21-year-old son of Rudy and Judy Mason who was shot and killed in a November 1997 service station holdup.
Music will be provided during the 11 a.m.-8 p.m. gathering in the park by the Latin All-Stars, A Touch of Magic and the Paul Ramirez Band.
In addition to marking the 20th anniversary of the Old School Reunion, Rudy Mason will be celebrating his retirement as a track inspector with the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority.
