Parades At A Glance

Millennium High's homecoming parade starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Street closures are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m.

Floats and walking groups will start on Central Avenue at Sixth Street and proceed north to Ninth Street, west to B Street, north to 10th Street and then east to end at East Street.

The streets will also be closed Oct. 4 for West High and Oct. 18 for Tracy High.