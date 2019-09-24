The Millennium High Falcons crowned their homecoming royalty at a rally Monday that kicked off a week of activities leading up their football game against the Delta Charter Dragons on Friday.
Seniors Gino Rangel Andrino and Shika Acolatse were announced as the king and queen.
Freshmen and sophomores combined to win a scream-off competition with a combined decibel reading higher than the junior and senior classes’ combined level.
The school’s “Homecoming Heroes” festivities continued that night with the annual powder puff football game.
Millennium students and Tracy Learning Center supporters will head downtown Wednesday for a homecoming parade starting at 3 p.m.
Finally, the football teams will play at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium on Friday evening, with the junior varsity game set to kick off at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m.
