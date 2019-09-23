A celebration of cultures throughout the Tracy community and across the globe will highlight the inaugural One World Cultural Festival sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 at Lincoln Park.
Chamber CEO Tamra Spade said the idea for the cultural festival came up as the chamber, which sponsored Tracy’s former bean festival, sought to develop a new large community event.
“When we were talking about opportunities to come up with a signature event, we decided we really needed something that tied the city of Tracy, the chamber and the community together. And in thinking that, Tracy is very diverse in cultures, and so we came up with the One World Cultural Festival,” Spade said.
Eleven countries will be represented in the first festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 28.
“We have had ambassadors that have been working on this for the last six or seven months preparing for their country,” Spade said.
Featured cultures include Greece, India, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, the Middle East and several countries from Africa.
“What were hoping is to make it a family event where you can learn about the different cultures — there’ll be some educational parts to it, along with crafts for the kids and entertainment,” Spade said.
Leading into the all-day festival is a new One World One Table dinner next Friday at Tracy City Hall. The farm-to-table fundraiser is sponsored by the United Way of San Joaquin County in partnership with the chamber.
Guests will be treated to a four-course dinner prepared by area chefs, featuring local ingredients, with proceeds to benefit local nonprofits.
Tracy’s Town & Country Cafe will be serving appetizers. Burly Boys Catering, Native Mobil Kitchen and Dan Cortez from the Albatross restaurant will provide the rest of the dinner.
A no-host bar will open at 6 p.m. Modesto’s Mobile Mixologist will serve beer from Tracy’s Morgan Territory Brewing and Stockton’s Channel Brewing and wine from Delicato Family Wines and Campos Family Vineyards.
The dinner will be accompanied by musical entertainment and a silent auction.
Tickets are $75 and are available by contacting the United Way at 320-6206 or visiting www.unitedwaysjc.org.
On Saturday the global celebration kicks off with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. on a community stage followed by a multicultural parade and fashion show. The parade will follow a route around the park and end at the stage, where two representatives from each country will demonstrate characteristic clothing styles.
Performances will continue throughout the day on the community stage, including music, dances and skits.
Main stage entertainment will feature Italian music from the Anthony Lane Band, classic rock from the Foam Riders, country music by Michael Beck and Latin funk from Third Sol.
A kitchen will be set up in the park for cooking demonstrations featuring different cultural foods. There will also be a children’s carnival and a variety of vendors.
Depending on the popularity of the cultural festival, Spade hopes to see it grow to a two-day event.
“We’re trying to represent what Tracy is all about and everybody who lives here in the community,” Spade said. “We just want everybody to feel part of this and come and join us and learn about everybody and their different cultures and where they come from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.