Local firefighters cooked up a breakfast of pancakes, sausages and fruit for the 46th annual Tracy Firefighters Pancake Breakfast on Saturday at the Fire Administration building on Central Avenue.
Firefighters and Fire Explorers also set up a bounce house for children, gave a community CPR demonstration and organized a junior firefighter challenge.
Nearly 1,000 people attended the breakfast, which raised $5,000. Proceeds go to the Tracy Firefighters Charity to help families in need in the community.
