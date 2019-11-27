Volunteers at St. Bernard’s Catholic School handed out baskets of food and turkeys to families for their Thanksgiving dinners Tuesday at the school’s gymnasium.
The school received a list of names of families in need this holiday season from Tracy Interfaith Ministries, which partners with several churches and organizations.
Members of the school and other parishioners of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church collected donations to fill the boxes, which held fresh fruits and vegetables, potatoes, bread, eggs, butter and other Thanksgiving dinner items, including a turkey based on the size of the family.
St. Bernard’s has distributed Thanksgiving food baskets to members of the parish and the community for more than 25 years.
