Founder’s family carries on Santa’s Helpers tradition

With beaming smiles and shopping carts full of toys and special gifts, nearly 50 local middle school students enjoyed a night of shopping at Target as part of the annual Santa’s Helpers of Tracy program.
The students, all chosen for their outstanding character in school, walked the aisles with their teachers and other program volunteers Dec. 11. Many took over an hour to shop, putting careful thought into every item they placed in the shopping cart.
The students were nominated by their principals, counselors and teachers, and Santa’s Helpers allowed them to purchase a $20 gift for every family member living in their home plus something special for themselves.
By the end of the evening, Santa’s Helpers organizers anticipated they would purchase over 230 gifts.
“Our students come from all walks of life but the one thing that brings them all together is their exemplary character,” said Brianna Boyd, who oversees the program with her brother, Jacob Boyd, and sister, Megan Boyd-Filice. “These are all outstanding students who go above and beyond every day at school and at home. It’s a privilege and a joy for us to be able to honor them.”
Santa’s Helpers of Tracy was created in 2004 by their mother, Donna Boyd, a longtime Tracy kindergarten teacher and community volunteer. She started the program by self-funding shopping experiences for two students. Through word-of-mouth and her connections in the community and school district, she was able to steadily grow the program, gaining volunteers and donations. By 2013, Santa’s Helpers was honoring 25 students a year from Tracy Unified’s middle and K-8 schools and Banta School.
“Our mother understood that the middle school years can be a pivotal point in a young person’s life,” Boyd-Filice said. “Our mom’s hope was that all the students selected would remember this experience and continue their good character into their teenage and adult years. All of our students have amazing hearts and a bright future in front of them.”
Donna Boyd died in 2014 after a battle with cancer, and her adult children took over the program. With generous support from the community, they secured their own 501(c)(3) in 2015 and grew Santa’s Helpers to honor 45-50 students a year. Their volunteer team has also grown to more than 50 people a year.
“Many of our volunteers have been with us for five years and more,” Jacob Boyd said. “This program would never be as successful as it is today without them.”
An adult shopper is assigned to every student in the store, and many of the children are paired with their teachers. A number of the adult shoppers also fully sponsor or partially sponsor the children they are paired with.
Eric Kimball was a counselor at Williams Middle School for many years. Each year, he’d coordinate with teachers to nominate students for Santa’s Helpers.
“Immediately after reaching out to our teachers, the names of students start coming in and our teachers get to share what their students do on a daily basis to shine so brightly,” Kimball said. “For years, I had the privilege of informing students and their parents of the award. At first, students don’t understand, mostly because they are just being great kids every day and don’t realize what a joy they are to their teachers and peers. The parents understand the magnitude of the award since many households are multigenerational and sometimes that means eight or more people in the home will be receiving gifts.”
This year, Kimball is a counselor at the Tracy Adult School, but he returned as a Santa’s Helpers volunteer because “this embodies the beauty of the season.”
Rechelle Pearlman is another longtime Santa’s Helpers volunteer. She taught at Hirsch Elementary with Donna Boyd and was one of the program’s first volunteers. She later became principal at Banta School and honored her students with the Donna Boyd Santa’s Helper Award in front of the entire school.
“I also made sure that each of them understood how proud our community was of them,” she said. “Being able to shop for Christmas gifts was really just the icing on the cake — the important part was how special they were for their hard work at school and for their commitment to being a good person.
“I know that my friend Donna is beyond proud of the impact that Santa’s Helpers is having on our community, and I know that she is beaming with pride at how her hometown of Tracy has embraced this holiday tradition.”
Learn more about Santa’s Helpers of Tracy by visiting www.facebook.com/santashelpersoftracy. Donations are accepted year-round.
