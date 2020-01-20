The next exhibit at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts will explore environmental challenges and their impact upon threatened wildlife species, habitats and natural resources.
“Earth, Air, Water, Fire: Balancing on the Edge” opens Saturday with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. in the Grand Galleries and will be on display through March 14.
It features the work of Kelly Leahy Radding and Sandra Manuila and is curated by Gwenda Joyce.
The artists are interested in how climate change, disasters, human development and pollution affect the balance of the elements. In their work, they use oil paints, pastels, watercolors, egg-based tempera and casein paints.
Radding is an award-winning artist from Columbia, Connecticut, with a passion for wildlife. Her art has focused on species that are threatened with extinction or have survived despite the odds.
Manuila, a St. Helena resident, paints visual stories about threatened environmental situations, something that became personal for her when she was evacuated because of wildfires burning near her home in Napa County in 2017.
Joyce, who lives in Novato, is the owner of Art Ambassador and works as an agent and career coach for artists.
“There is a dynamic conflict between the fear of imminent loss and an appreciation and valuing of what already exists,” Joyce said in a statement. “In dealing with these deep concerns, these artists (Radding and Manuila) have created paintings to bring awareness to this situation that we face. Their interest is in showing us what is important to preserve, and to remind and encourage us to value what we have, so that we don’t fall over the edge into the unknown.”
A panel discussion with Manuila, Joyce and other guests will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 29.
The exhibition, opening reception and panel discussion are free and open to the public.
The Grand Galleries are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They will be closed Feb. 17 for President’s Day.
