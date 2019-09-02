Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Kevin Nealon will kick off the 13th presenting season at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Nealon will bring his show to the Grand Theatre stage Sept. 14. The Emmy and SAG award-nominated actor, comedian and author spent nine years on the cast of “Saturday Night Live” and now stars in the television series “Man With a Plan.” He also hosts a YouTube series, “Hiking With Kevin.”
Tickets for Nealon’s show and the rest of the Grand Theatre’s 2019-20 season — featuring local shows, new performers and returning favorites September through May — went on sale Monday morning.
Musical entertainment includes fan favorites 38 Special on Nov. 21 and Y&T on Jan. 10. The Grand will also welcome five-time Grammy winner and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Robert Cray to the stage Nov. 8. The hard rock band Blue Oyster Cult will perform Sept. 27, and the funk band Morris Day and the Time will perform March 7.
Professional dancers from Central West Ballet will present “Dracula” on Oct. 26 and “Romeo and Juliet” on May 16.
The Grand Theatre and the Children’s Dance Theatre will co-present their annual holiday offerings — three Sugar Plum tea parties on Dec. 7, including one for adults only, and performances of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 21-22.
Local productions returning to the Grand Theatre include “The Valley Voice” singing competition on Oct. 19, co-sponsored by the Tracy Inner Wheel service organization, and the 2020 Grand Foundation Student Film Festival on Jan. 25. Tracy community members will hit the dance floor once again in the annual “Dancing With the Tracy Stars,” a Grand Foundation fundraiser, on May 2.
Tickets for all the shows can be purchased online and at the Grand Theatre box office, 715 Central Ave. A complete schedule for the 2019-20 presenting season is available at www.atthegrand.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.