Richard and Mary Halford, former longtime Tracy residents who were active in local organizations, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family and friends Dec. 7 in Woodbridge.
They were married Dec. 7, 1954, in Las Vegas.
Richard worked for Sasser Tractor Co. in the 1950s. Later, he and Mary co-owned and operated three businesses, Engine Sales & Service Co., ESSCO Corp., and Johnnies Liquors. After retiring from running the businesses, Richard became a custodian for Tracy Unified School District.
Richard also served as the president of the Tracy Raiders football program and was a member of the Tracy Civic Athletic Club, Loyal Order of the Moose, Tracy Wildlife Association and Tracy Elks Lodge.
Mary was a Girl Scout leader and a member of the Women of the Moose. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for Courier Citizens and Holly Sugar over the years.
The Halfords lived in Tracy for more than 65 years before moving in 2018. They now make their home in Lodi.
They have six children, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
