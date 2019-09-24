Dozens of volunteers worked on projects around town on Tracy’s Day of Service.
People helped lay mulch over 2,000 feet of embankment along Arezzo Way, sorted and boxed toys for Brighter Christmas at a north Tracy warehouse, and placing sod plugs into berms surrounding soccer fields at the Legacy Fields sports complex.
Students from area high schools, members of the Youth Advisory Commission, religious groups, Scouts and families signed up to take part in the morning volunteer effort.
