Help to withstand a heat wave

Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 57F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 57F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.