The California Highway Patrol is asking for new, unwrapped toys for the annual CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.
Officers from the Tracy office will be outside Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and Target, 2800 Naglee Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday and the next two weekends to collect toy donations.
Toy donations can also be dropped off at the CHP office, 385 W. Grant Line Road, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily until Dec. 20.
Kids from families in need will be able to choose a gift from among the donated toys at the West High School cafeteria, 1775 W. Lowell Ave., between 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22.
The local toy drive received some bicycles from Sacramento-based Anrak Corp. which donated 1,500 bicycles overall to the program.
Officers from the Tracy CHP office helped assemble some of the bikes, which will be given out at the Dec. 22 event.
For more information about CHiPs for Kids, call 835-8920.
