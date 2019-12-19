Musical light shows and traditional holiday decorations are on display across Tracy.
Two homes have elaborate choreographed shows that are free for visitors to watch.
This year’s Bentley Lane Holiday Magic show at 2130 Bentley Lane is titled “Christmas in Disneyland 2019” and features a snow machine and a dragon along with lights and music.
The show takes place every night from 6 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. It will run until 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Music will be played across the street Friday through Sunday, and visitors can also tune car radios to 92.3 FM.
Magical Light Shows at 15 Phillips Court features more than 70,000 lights on the home and grounds. The show will run 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Christmas Day only.
The court will be closed to traffic except for residents during show times. Visitors are asked to park on Gianelli Street and not to block driveways. A donation box will be set up on behalf of the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter.
Tracy Press readers also recommended the decorations at the following addresses:
• 770 Weeping Willow Lane, off West Schulte Road
• 1487 Promenade Circle, off Fieldview Drive
• 150 Mount Eden Circle, near Bohn Elementary School
• 1782 Schantz Way, off Kagehiro Drive
• 744 Mount Rushmore Ave., north of Cypress Drive
• 1700 block of Summertime Court, north of Parkside Drive
• 700 block of West Mount Diablo Avenue, off South Tracy Boulevard
• Dalehurst Court, near Traina School
• 875 Justice Court, off Independence Drive
• 343 Redwood Ave., near Villalovoz Elementary School
• 1200 block of Adam Street
