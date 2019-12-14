Local families remembered loved ones who have died as the Hospice of San Joaquin led its annual Tree of Lights ceremony Wednesday night at the Front Street Plaza.
Sisters Heidi Jara and Rosie Jara spoke about their mother, Jasmine Jara, who received hospice care until her death from cancer.
With a donation, people can dedicate a light on the tree for a loved one. Each name will be added to a memory board that will stay at the plaza through the first week of January.
Hospice of San Joaquin has had a Tree of Lights ceremony in Tracy for 15 years. This is the first year at the Front Street Plaza after three years at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.