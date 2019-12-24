Pvt. Anthony Paul Contreras, a 2019 Kimball High School graduate, recently completed 13 weeks of boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.
As a recruit, Contreras completed intense physical training and learned the Marine Corps values of honor, courage and commitment. He was awarded the expert badge in rifle marksmanship training, the highest qualification level.
Contreras finished basic training Dec. 13 and will report to Camp Pendleton for additional combat training before beginning training as a cyberspace defensive operator in Pensacola, Florida.
He is the son of Paul and Jeanine Contreras and brother to Sierra Contreras, all of Tracy. He played youth baseball in Tracy Little League, youth football for Tracy Rampage, and freshman football and baseball at Kimball High.
