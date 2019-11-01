The 2019-20 slate of officers for the Kiwanis Club of Tracy were installed by the Division 27 lieutenant governor, Dan Lane, at a dinner social Sept 30.
The officers include Richard Hughes, president; Dean McBeth, president elect; Tony Montalbo, vice president; Bob Haupt, secretary; and Larry Alegre, treasurer. First-year board members are Olinga Yarber-Alexander, Woody Souza, Nancy Young and Chuck Staffing, and second-year board members are Don Low, Rolland Skartoken Jr., Steve Viado, Dianne Montalbo and Cheryl Steensma.
The title of Kiwanian of the Year was awarded by last year’s recipients, Tony and Dianne Montalbo, to Steve Viado, a 48-year Tracy Kiwanis member who has held many offices and never says no when asked to help Kiwanis or others in the Tracy community.
Awards were also given to past officers Hughes, Haupt and Alegre
Those who enjoy working with or helping children are invited to join the Kiwanis Club of Tracy. Weekly meeting information can be found in the Datebook on Page 2 of the Tracy Press print edition. To learn more, call Tony or Dianne Montalbo, 830-8806.
Kiwanis is a service organization serving the children of the community and the world.
