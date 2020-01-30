The Quang Trung Lion Dance Team from Stockton performed at T4 Tracy, 110 W. 10th St., on Saturday afternoon in celebration of Lunar New Year.
The holiday, which is celebrated in many Asian countries, begins sometime between mid-January and mid-February depending on the year.
In the Chinese zodiac, this is the Year of the Rat.
