Members of Sikhs for Humanity, including people from Tracy, Mountain House, Manteca and Stockton, joined together to serve dinner last week to more than 700 people who had to leave their homes because of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.
The meal was served Oct. 28 at an emergency evacuation center shelter set up at the Marin County Fairgrounds in San Rafael.
The group that organized the meal, Sikhs for Humanity, is a collection of gurdwaras — Sikh temples — throughout Northern California. The Fremont gurdwara helped prepare hot food on short notice.
As of a Tuesday update, Cal Fire was reporting that the Kincade Fire had burned for 12 days, consuming 77,758 acres, and was 84% contained.
The fire has injured four people and destroyed 374 structures, damaging 60 more. All evacuation orders have been lifted, but access to the burned areas is limited because of the potential danger.
The cause is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.