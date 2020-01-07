Dozens of young musicians from the Tracy area will perform in the San Joaquin County High School Honors Concert this Saturday.
More than 400 students auditioned in the fall, and 293 were accepted: 103 choir members, 111 band members and 79 orchestra members from 21 schools across the county. Kimball, Tracy, West and Mountain House high schools will be represented by a total of 75 students.
Seventeen seniors have been chosen for the honors concert every year since they were freshmen. They will all receive the Nelson Zane Four-Year Award, and one will win a $500 scholarship, to be announced during intermission. Among them are Tracy High seniors Jesselyn Knight, Sydney Lanning and Htut Khaung Oo and Mountain House senior Daniel Ky.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Warren Atherton Auditorium at San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., in Stockton. It is free and open to everyone.
The band, choir and orchestra will be conducted by Travis Cross, a music professor at University of California, Los Angeles; Pauline Vasché, who retired from Downey High School; and James Mazzaferro, who directs the orchestra at Cosumnes River College.
The San Joaquin County Middle School Honors Concert will be March 7.
More information is online at www.sjhonors.org.
Local students selected for the honor ensembles are as follows:
Orchestra
Violin 1
- Prakrit Goel, Mountain House High, assistant concertmaster
- Alina Kim, Tracy High
- Jesselyn Knight, Tracy High, four-year award
- Daniel Ky, Mountain House High, four-year award
- Tina Le, Mountain House High
- Wentinn Liao, West High
- Elyse Low, Mountain House High
- Alicia Roice, Mountain House High
- Veronica Siu, West High
- Elizabeth Su, Mountain House High
- Joanna Tellez, Tracy High
- Roocha Thatte, West High
- Yun-Rong Ting, Mountain House High, concertmaster
Violin 2
- Abigail Cheng, Tracy High
- Evelyn Hernandez, Mountain House High
- Justin Kwong, Kimball High
- Emily Marian, Tracy High
- Colleen McKenna, Tracy High
- Thomas Metge, Tracy High
Viola
- Isaac Anchanattu, Mountain House High
- Jasmine Johnson, Mountain House High
- Anastasia Karp, Tracy High
- Arsh Muhib, West High
- Saanvi Rajeev, Mountain House High, principal chair
- Ashlyn Roice, Mountain House High
Cello
- Scott Colonese, Tracy High
- Lily Millar, West High
- Andrick Monti, Tracy High
- Donovan Musicant, Tracy High
Bass
- Htut Khaung Oo, Tracy High, four-year award, principal chair
Choir
Soprano
- Natalie Giuliacci, Tracy High
- Camille Gottberg, Tracy High
- Ella Herndon, Tracy High
- Sai K. Puvvula, Mountain House
- Christen Rosales, Tracy High
- Simone Santos, West High
- Sheryl Victor, Mountain House High
Alto
- Dunia Argand, Tracy High
- Mia Bates, Tracy High
- Cheyenne Bills, West High
- Ariana Chavez, Tracy High
- Kiera Crowder, Tracy High
- Sophia Decker, Tracy High
- Samantha Faulkner, Tracy High
- Savannah Frazier, Tracy High
- Hannah Kamai, Tracy High
- Ariel Medina, West High
- Arely Perez, Tracy High
- Samantha Silva, Tracy High
- Cierra Spikes, Tracy High
Tenor
- Justin Espinoza, Tracy High
- Adam Murillo, Kimball High
- Jahdai Spikes, Tracy High
- Kevin Trinh, Kimball High
- Kyle Vergara, Tracy High
Bass
- Ammiel Clemente, Tracy High
Band
Flute
- Idhadina Alcala, Kimball High
- Clara Bey, West High
- Sophie Chen, Tracy High
- Aria Jacinto, West High
- Aldrich Yanga, Mountain House High
Oboe
- Amanda Corpuz, Tracy High, principal chair
- Sydney Lanning, Tracy High, four-year award
Bassoon
- Justin Silva, West High, principal chair
Clarinet
- Jayavan Carandang, West High
- Randy Chang, Tracy High
- Roselyn Lazum, West High
- Fernanda Tapia, West High
Alto saxophone
- Juan Diaz, West High
Tenor saxophone
- Benjamin Bloomfield, Tracy High
French horn
- Adnan Kapadia, Tracy High
Trumpet
- Emmanuel Baldias, Tracy High
- Magan Jiang, Mountain House High
Trombone
- Joseph Baldias, Tracy High
Tuba
- Talitha Heinrich, West High
