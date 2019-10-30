Groups across town will host events related to Dia de los Muertos this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and everyone in the Tracy community is invited to join in.
Dia de los Muertos, translated as the day of the dead, is a major Mexican holiday Nov. 1-2 when people traditionally gather to remember relatives and friends who have died, celebrating their lives and helping with their spiritual journey in the afterlife, as depicted in the 2017 Pixar movie “Coco.” Families build memorial altars called “ofrendas” for the dead with pictures, food and drink, and other decorations that reflect what they enjoyed in life.
In Tracy’s Southside neighborhood, a three-day “Celebration of Life” sponsored by the South Side Community Organization will begin with people setting up memorial altars this afternoon at the Guadalupe Center, 126 W. First St. The center will be open all day Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for viewing of the altars, with additional festivities scheduled on Saturday. For information, call 407-0174.
West High School will host a Dia De Los Muertos-themed reception featuring students’ artwork, music and dance performances from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today in the student art gallery at 1775 W. Lowell Ave. Refreshments will be served, including horchata and pan dulce, and younger kids can get involved with face painting, coloring and sugar-skull stone painting. Taco plates from Mi Esperanza will also be sold.
Downtown, the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts has arranged a slate of free family entertainment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, including photo opportunities and hands-on activities. People can also view a community art show and a memorial altar, browse vendors, and sample Mexican sweet bread.
A special Fiesta de Muertos dance show by Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno will begin at 1 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 715 Central Ave., and tickets cost $15. More information is online at www.atthegrand.org, or call 831-6858.
