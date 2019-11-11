Faith Mendez and Charlie Laubacher will celebrate their marriage Nov. 23, 2019.
Faith, daughter of Gerardo and Stacy Mendez of Bakersfield, completed high school through Seton Home Study School, graduating in 2015, and studied at Christendom College and Napa Valley Junior College. She is now employed as a bookkeeper at GMendez Consulting Services.
Charlie, son of Joel and Aggie Laubacher of Tracy, completed high school through Connecting Waters Charter School, graduating in 2013. He earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts in 2017 from Thomas Aquinas College. He is now attending the U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island.
The wedding will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Bakersfield.
