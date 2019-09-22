Women shared messages of faith during Scoop Ministries’ 12th annual conference, The Scoop, on Sept. 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The nondenominational Christian event with the theme “What’s in Your Toolbox” was open to women of all ages from all churches. It featured prayer, worship music, local guest speakers and ice cream.
Speakers included Lucy Kaye, Alice Humphrey and Becki Brown. Music was led by songwriter Kim Krenik, Connie Diestler and Shalynn Castellon from Mission City Church. Star Richardson and Lynda Ives led prayer services.
At least 17 churches and several businesses in the Tracy area were involved in promoting and supporting the conference. More information about the event and the year-round work of Scoop Ministries can be found at www.sharethescoop.org.
