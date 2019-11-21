The Tracy Unified School District Anti-Bullying Committee hosted the ninth annual Red Carpet Award Ceremony on Nov. 13 in the Kimball High School Sports Complex to celebrate efforts to prevent bullying.

Elementary, middle and high school students were asked to interpret the theme of the night, “Be Kind, Be a Friend,” through a districtwide poster contest, dance, music and verbal expression.

Red Carpet Award Ceremony

High school students cheer as families arrive for the Red Carpet Award Ceremony at Kimball High School.
Red Carpet Award Ceremony

Jacobson Elementary School Principal Mary Petty and the Jacobson Jaguar pose with students.
Red Carpet Award Ceremony

The Central Elementary School Wildcats perform a dance.
Red Carpet Award Ceremony

North School student Brooke Pam gives one of three keynote speeches. The other keynote speakers, also students, were Arzo Mohammad and Elijah McKinney.
Red Carpet Award Ceremony

A Central School student offers some good advice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.