Model trains will begin their annual visit to the Tracy Historical Museum on Saturday and continue chugging away until Sept. 22.
This weekend, the H.O.-scale trains, operated by members of the European Train Enthusiasts, will run Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Over the next two weeks, they will be in action Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Each day, different European model trains will be on display and will make their runs through miniature landscaped scenery of Europe.
On the days when the trains will be in action, the museum, at the corner of Adam and 12th streets, will be open with free admission and donations accepted, reported John McVey, museum director.
Additional information can be secured by phoning the museum at 832-7278, by emailing tracymuseum@sbcglobal.net or online at www.tracymuseum.org.
