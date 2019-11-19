A group of Sikh women celebrated the 550th anniversary of the birth of their first guru with a gift of blankets and food to the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter and Emerson House on Monday afternoon.
The women from the group Mothers of Tracy and Mountain House had been collecting donations for a couple of months in honor of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in 1469. The project fits into of the Sikh tradition of giving and sharing with the community.
The group members met and prayed together before loading up the blankets and food for delivery to the two homes.
