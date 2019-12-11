Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Mountain House on Friday afternoon to greet children and light the community’s tree.
Because of recent rain, the organizers moved the event from Central Community Park to the engine bay and meeting room at the Mountain House Fire Station.
Children shared their wish lists with Santa and Mrs. Claus while Christmas carolers and dancers performed in the fire station’s engine bay. In the early evening, Santa ceremonially turned on the lights on the community’s tree.
A band, food trucks, and arts and crafts were set up in the back of the station.
