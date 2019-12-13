Musicians mark Altamont anniversary

Last Friday’s 50th anniversary gathering for the Altamont rock concert brought out enough people who had memories of the 1969 rock ’n’ roll event to make it a success.
Michael Winsatt, who organized the anniversary observance at Morgan Territory Brewing, reported that a handful of people told of their recollections of Altamont in between music played by Winsatt and his band, Late Season Blooms.
“There were about 50 people on hand, so it wasn’t a huge turnout, but people had a good time taking part,” Winsatt said.
The memories focused not only on the Rolling Stones’ Dec. 6, 1969, free concert itself, but also on the long-closed Altamont Speedway, where it was held.
People sharing memories last Friday came from Tracy, Manteca, Stockton and other nearby towns, Winsatt said.
He and his band were set up in the brewery’s beer-making area, where they played songs that the Rolling Stones and other bands performed at the 1969 concert. Most people congregated in the brewery’s tasting room.
“The fact that the anniversary occurred on a Friday and the weather limited the attendance to a degree, so we’re talking about holding another event on a Saturday,” Winsatt said.
I had planned to drop by the brewery in an industrial park on MacArthur Drive last Friday, but schedule conflicts prevented me from doing so.
If plans for a second get-together on a Saturday are successful, I’ll be sure to make an effort to be there.
Big bucks for transit
Directors of the Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority heard Wednesday afternoon in Tracy City Hall about one of the best long-range hopes of financing the light rail system over the Altamont Pass.
The hopes came in the form of a report on “FASTER Bay Area,” a proposed ballot measure for the nine Bay Area counties aimed at multidecade financing for transportation improvements.
We will be hearing a lot more about FASTER Bay Area in the coming months (and years), since among its many proposed projects are plans to provide at least some financing for Altamont Corridor Express and Valley Link light rail projects.
And, too, the total price tag of $100 billion in bonds to be sold over 40 years should generate a lot of attention.
In order for the FASTER Bay Area bonds to be placed on ballots in the nine counties, bills must be passed by the California Legislature, where the bonds will get their first public airing.
Susan Eggman, who represents San Joaquin County in the state Assembly, speaking to the Tracy Rotary Club on Tuesday, said the FASTER Bay Area bonds will help finance building ACE and Valley Link joint trackage through several Altamont Pass tunnels. The first 8.6-mile phase of that project is priced at $1.1 billion.
But she said the funds needed to get the project rolling can’t wait for the Bay Area bonds, but should come sooner from transportation funds originally earmarked for the stalled California High-Speed Rail project.
“We want to save some of the funds currently aimed at electrification and some smaller aspects of the High-Speed Rail plan,” she said, paraphrasing a joint statement issued by her and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. “We can use those dollars to bolster rail where it is needed most.”
We’re talking about a lot of big bucks and more than one way to grab a share for transportation projects directly impacting our area — major issues that demand our understanding and attention.
